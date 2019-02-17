Letter: There’s more to Thompson Divide than short-term monetary gain

Over the past several years, many people throughout the Roaring Fork Valley have indicated their desire to protect the Thompson Divide area from the consequences of oil and gas exploration.

We have appreciated the Garfield County commissioners' support of our efforts to keep Four Mile Road from becoming an industrial "haul route" and Sunlight Ski area from becoming the "gateway" to another oil and gas field.

Our bed and breakfast is in its 22nd year because this area has a sustainable economy. The key word is sustainable. In the boom and bust economy of mineral exploration, the money is very alluring, but then it is gone, and the local economy is devastated. If Four Mile Road became the "haul route" for drilling rigs, our 22-year-old business would have a life expectancy of about six months, and property values in this area would plummet.

The point of this note is my confusion and disappointment in hearing that the Garfield County commissioners have chosen not to support the permanent withdrawal of these lands from oil and gas drilling. Senator Bennett's proposed legislation would be a great step for the protection of our lands.

There is a song lyric that I know, " It is clear to see, it's time to save a place for you and me. It's time to save it for the children yet to be."

There are times when decisions should not be about the money.

Jim Hawkins

Glenwood Springs