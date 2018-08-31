Letter: Thinking ahead

When will Colorado have it's next female sheriff? There have been a few. When will Garfield County have its first female sheriff? Four years from now, if you write Khalsa in for sheriff this year.

Experts have found women officers tend to use wits over brawn to de-escalate potentially violent situations, and help their departments shift the focus to nonviolent techniques. It is interesting at the Rifle parade there was not a single women in the sheriff's posse. Does he have any women in senior positions, are they involved in any training? How are deputies and female office personnel treated?

Women have moved forward in public service careers, and sheriff is a place where leadership and compassion make a difference, like the Dallas County female sheriff running for governor of Texas right now. I do not believe sheriff is a political job. It takes leadership and smart decision making in times of emergency and disaster.

My promise to you, Garfield County voters, write Khalsa in for sheriff and I will sponsor a woman for sheriff in 2022. There is a woman out there who is perfect to change sheriff-ing. Let us be part of that movement to make Garfield County and beyond more user friendly.

Paramroop S. Khalsa

Carbondale