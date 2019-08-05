Letter: Thoughts and prayers are not enough

When the sun rose on Sunday morning at least 29 families across the nation were dealing with the fact that a loved one will never be coming home again. My thoughts are with these families, and I continue to pray for them and their fallen loved ones. I continue to ask myself why do we refuse to do more than just offer “thoughts and prayers.”

This is what I would offer to prevent more unnecessary deaths.

• increase funding and access to mental health

• allow doctors to inform patients of possible dangers in gun ownership

• a full criminal and psychological background check on all gun purchases

• a 48-hour waiting period on all gun purchases

• five-year mandatory renewal of firearm licenses

• national red flag bill.

This is one of the only issues in America where we choose to do nothing “because you can’t stop bad people.” It’s beyond time we do something.

To paraphrase JFK, we choose to stop these events in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.

Colin Wilhelm

Glenwood Springs

Not signing the recall petition

The Post Independent has run a story on a local recall petition effort regarding Gov. Polis, who was elected last year with the help of a majority of Garfield County voters. The grounds for a recall filed with the Secretary of State’s office are policy disagreements. There are no allegations of criminal activity, scandal or wrongdoing of any kind. So we’re looking at a “gimme a do-over” effort better suited for consideration during the 2022 gubernatorial election where policy disagreements can be openly debated.

The governor was upfront with voters about what he wanted to accomplish and set about doing it with a Democratic Legislature.

One of the governor’s initiatives celebrated at my house is a cap on co-pays for insulin. I have a daughter who is a Type I diabetic who will require insulin her entire lifetime. I am grateful that she now has a better chance of being able to afford the treatment necessary to keep her alive.

So I for one will not be signing a Polis recall petition and urge all Coloradans to make the same choice.

Joyce Jenkins

Glenwood Springs