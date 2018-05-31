Letter: Thoughts on homelessness

Although the postponed pow wow headed by Glenwood Springs and Garfield County elected and nonelected officials about the Glenwood Springs homeless dilemma is still on people's minds, let sensible American-born of many generations open their eyes to reality, common sense, common decency and patriotism by considering and addressing the basics of the following:

1. Why are there very few illegal immigrants homeless?

2. What do government bureaucracies, social nonprofit groups, businesses, community leaders, pillars of the community and citizens at-large do that keep many homeless?

3. What do government bureaucracies, social nonprofit groups, businesses, community leaders, pillars of the community, and citizens at-large do that keep very few illegal immigrants from being homeless and without financial, social support and recourse?

4. Do you know what sleeping agents and fifth columnists do in the countries they live and work in?

What do you think? Where do you American-born of many generations stand?

Present your evidence.

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen