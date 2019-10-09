Letter: Time saved by speed change in Glenwood Canyon is no bargain

The time savings between 50 mph to 60 mph, traveling 14 miles is 2 minutes and 48 seconds. One accident in the canyon can be a two-hour delay. A bad accident due to speed can close the road for 24 hours. Two minutes and forty eight seconds is no bargain. The unwritten law in Colorado is that Colorado State Patrol gives you 10 mph over before they will give you a ticket, so 70 mph will be the new speed limit. Expect delays.

Dennis Fitzpatrick,

Carbondale