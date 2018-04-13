Letter: Timely commissioner statement

On behalf of the Roan Area Access Project and our community, I would like to thank our county commissioners for their fast action in adopting a resolution of support for maintaining hunting access in our county.

It is nice to see local government officials working side by side with their constituents.

Hunting is vital part of our rich western heritage and a major economic driver in our communities. As such we would encourage everyone to support to help maintain and increase public hunting access.

Robert Winn

Rifle