Dear Bruno
You are so right the “liberal Media” just doesn’t get our pathological fear of “immigrants”, they just don’t understand the threat they pose to America. Instead they like to pick on our poor underappreciated President...
Letter: Glenwood citizens need Seventh Street open
Once again the city has left out the major stakeholders in a decision that affects all of Glenwood’s citizens. It seems that the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) along with City Council has decided for the...
Letter: Trauger shouldn’t use Wilson’s retirement to criticize new City Council members
I will start by thanking Terry Wilson for his service to the city of Glenwood Springs and it’s citizens. I wish him well in his retirement and next big adventure. Unless I missed something, in Ms....
Letter: Recent proposal to cripple NEPA won’t be the Trump administration’s last
Bravo to Rachel Richards for her informative op-ed on the importance of preserving the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and the need to safeguard scientific analysis and public participation in decisions that impact our public...
Letter: Society is worried more about the criminal than the victim
Imagine this, you’re sixteen and you and your partner know that you will be together forever. You love each other so much and you know all you will have is joy the rest of your...
Letter: Thompson Divide is not a partisan issue. It is a community issue
Protecting the Thompson Divide from new oil and gas leasing has a long history of support in our community. During my eight-year tenure as a Glenwood Springs City Council member we reiterated our support for...
Letter: Movie at The Vaudeville was really worthwhile
I just returned from an afternoon movie at The Vaudeville in Glenwood. It was about the last thing I wanted to do on a Saturday afternoon, but I tell you it was fantastic! I was...
Letter: We can’t afford to continue as we have
“Domestic industry is creating ‘tremendous wealth.’ I am not going to lose that wealth. I am not going to lose that wealth on dreams — on wind mills, which frankly, aren’t working too well.” —...
Letter: Do the right thing and drive 25
Integrity can’t be legislated. It can only be instilled, taught and modeled. Just because one can — or can get away with — doing something, doesn’t mean one should. For example (and there are oh,...
Letter: Pass gun reform laws
Isn’t it about time that the politicians in Washington bring back what was law in 1994? Aren’t you all rather tired of the rhetoric and nothing getting done? Aren’t you tired of the NRA and...
Letter: No clue
I used to admire the intelligence George Will displayed in his op-eds. Now, the never-Trump hate dripping off every word he writes has destroyed any credibility he had. Will predicted Trump would lose by greater...
Letter: Enough already
The G7, a group of seven leading economies, is now meeting in southern France. For the second year in a row, President Trump has not joined the other heads of state to create plans to...
Letter: My comment on NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) revisions
Thank you Director of the Interior, Mr. Wheeler, for even bothering to make public, on June 13, the changes you wish to make, and asking for comment due Aug. 12. You lament the backlog of...
Letter: Hunters support efforts to protect migrating wildlife
Hunters know from boots on the ground experience that big-game animals often use the same migration corridors year after year. Mule deer, in particular, tend to follow specific migration routes. Our elk herds also have...
Letter: Getting tired of the blame America first crowd
I’m tired. Not physically, I’m quite healthy, thank God. No, I’m mentally exhausted from the polarization of America. Tired of the liberal main stream media. Tired of “progressive” educators indoctrinating our children in Social Globalism....
Letter: Stop pushing for financial gain as the principal motivation of confluence’s development
There needs to be a public vote on what the City wants to do with the publicly-owned land at the confluence of the Colorado and the Roaring Fork rivers. This is borne out by the...
Letter: Stand up for our forests
I am writing in response to Molly Pitts’ Aug. 8 letter about the Forest Service’s proposal, under the Trump administration, to undermine our nation’s bedrock environmental law: The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). While Pitts...
Letter: Have patience in cone zones
Recently I helped with directing traffic for the Iron Man competition held in Boulder County. It got me thinking about safety issues when dealing with special events and emergency situations while I was trying to...
Letter: Every individual must practice environmental stewardship
I was pleased to read that the U.S. Forest Service in cooperation with the White River National Forest and the Sopris Ranger District is working to maintain the integrity of our wild and special places....
Letter: ‘America First’ is America alone
As the world’s number one economy, the U.S. achieved its status through many advantages. There were amazing natural resources like timber, topsoil, water, seafood, minerals, climate; and importantly, oceans to protect us on two sides...