 Letters to the Editor Glenwood Springs Colorado | PostIndependent.com

Opinion > Letter To The Editor >

Letter To The Editor

Dear Bruno

August 31, 2019

You are so right the “liberal Media” just doesn’t get our pathological fear of “immigrants”, they just don’t understand the threat they pose to America. Instead they like to pick on our poor underappreciated President...

Letter: Glenwood citizens need Seventh Street open

August 30, 2019

Once again the city has left out the major stakeholders in a decision that affects all of Glenwood’s citizens. It seems that the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) along with City Council has decided for the...

Letter: We can’t afford to continue as we have

August 27, 2019

“Domestic industry is creating ‘tremendous wealth.’ I am not going to lose that wealth. I am not going to lose that wealth on dreams — on wind mills, which frankly, aren’t working too well.” —...

Letter: Do the right thing and drive 25

August 27, 2019

Integrity can’t be legislated. It can only be instilled, taught and modeled. Just because one can — or can get away with — doing something, doesn’t mean one should. For example (and there are oh,...

Letter: Pass gun reform laws

August 27, 2019

Isn’t it about time that the politicians in Washington bring back what was law in 1994? Aren’t you all rather tired of the rhetoric and nothing getting done? Aren’t you tired of the NRA and...

Letter: No clue

August 27, 2019

I used to admire the intelligence George Will displayed in his op-eds. Now, the never-Trump hate dripping off every word he writes has destroyed any credibility he had. Will predicted Trump would lose by greater...

Letter: Enough already

August 27, 2019

The G7, a group of seven leading economies, is now meeting in southern France. For the second year in a row, President Trump has not joined the other heads of state to create plans to...

Letter: Getting tired of the blame America first crowd

August 24, 2019

I’m tired. Not physically, I’m quite healthy, thank God. No, I’m mentally exhausted from the polarization of America. Tired of the liberal main stream media. Tired of “progressive” educators indoctrinating our children in Social Globalism....

Letter: Stand up for our forests

August 22, 2019

I am writing in response to Molly Pitts’ Aug. 8 letter about the Forest Service’s proposal, under the Trump administration, to undermine our nation’s bedrock environmental law: The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). While Pitts...

Letter: Have patience in cone zones

August 22, 2019

Recently I helped with directing traffic for the Iron Man competition held in Boulder County. It got me thinking about safety issues when dealing with special events and emergency situations while I was trying to...

Letter: ‘America First’ is America alone

August 21, 2019

As the world’s number one economy, the U.S. achieved its status through many advantages. There were amazing natural resources like timber, topsoil, water, seafood, minerals, climate; and importantly, oceans to protect us on two sides...