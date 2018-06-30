Is this ‘1984’?Ken JonesGlenwood SpringsJune 30, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Ken JonesGlenwood SpringsJune 30, 2018I think the column by Kathryn Trauger, "Not making 7th Street numbers public a reasoned decision," was very disturbing, almost Orwellian. Share Tweet Trending In: Letter To The EditorLetter to the editor: Uncivil liberal discourseLetter to the editor: Democrats must regain controlLetter to the editor: Just say no to fireworksLetter: Ugly argumentLetter: Whatever happened to objectivity?Trending SitewideUPDATE: 23-year-old dies from injuries suffered in Coal Ridge wreckFire near Sweetwater Lake northeast of Glenwood Springs, crews on sceneCrime briefs: Man charged with sex crime in RifleDiamond guilty on 6 counts of child sex assaultGarfield County moves to Stage 2 fire restrictions