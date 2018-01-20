Letter: A 14th century warning

Letter: A 14th century warningJanuary 20, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 20, 2018Republicans in Congress might be well advised to heed this warning from the 14th century in their dealings with Trump: "He who sups with the Devil should have a long spoon."Ted EdmondsGlenwood Springs Share Tweet Trending In: Letter To The EditorLetter: Drug dealing is for realLetter: Chief Wilson knows bestLetter: It doesn’t take a liberalLetter: Unfair competition?Letter: A 14th century warningTrending SitewidePolice chase heads into ParachuteOffer emerges to develop Glenwood Springs’ So. Canyon hot springs siteCrime Briefs: Vehicle theft leads to police chase, two arrestsX-rated prank in Snowmass leads to fire, arson chargeWoman arrested outside Glenwood Springs on felony arson, assault