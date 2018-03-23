Letter: Delete Facebook

Maybe the Post Independent could join the #deletefacebook challenge? Heck, I deleted my FB account in 2011 and boy am I happy I did it. Elon Musk just deleted his Facebook today, along with his SpaceX's FB page. Guess he won't be able to comment on any PI articles now either. Boo hoo.

Everyone should just delete their FB accounts, because it sucks. I should also mention the recent revelation that Cambridge Analytica (who worked on Trump's election campaign) improperly acquired data for 50 million users. And also Facebook sucks. Oh and sorry I won't be able to defend my opinion if this gets published because I'm not on the FB. Be nice.

Bret Conant

Silt