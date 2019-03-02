Letter: Democrats changing the rules
The Californication of Colorado continues.
Our Democratic controlled Colorado Legislature has passed a bill that will give Colorado's electoral votes to whoever wins the national popular vote.
If enough states follow this latest leftist lunacy, all future elections will be decided by the People's Republic of California and New York.
If they can't win playing by the rules, Democrats just change the rules.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle