Letter: Don’t be a tree Grinch

I want to remind people that "private property" means that, private! This means you are not allowed to go on someone's property to cut down trees that you would like for your family's Christmas.

Every year this happens to property owners that have property adjacent to the forest. White River National Forest contains over 2.28 million acres, and you have to go on to private property 10 feet off the road past the no trespassing signs and steal our trees?

This is trespassing, and stealing. So, to all you lazy tree thieves who think you are above the law, and who are teaching their children how to steal, I hope those trees have made your family's Christmas special, and reminds you that ours won't be because you stole our family's trees. Merry Christmas!

Jane Dyke

Rifle