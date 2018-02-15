Letter: Embrace messy vitality at South Canyon Hot Springs

South Canyon Hot Springs is an interesting area. It has been maintained for decades by people from Aspen to Rifle, in many different forms, despite being regularly having its bridges, trails and pools torn apart by what was considered to be agents of the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool folk or the Glenwood Springs maintenance folk. Interestingly, its current form, which passes the least amount of water and has the highest e-coli count, has not been ripped apart. Previous masonry on stone incarnations had much less chance for e-coli to accumulate or predatory fellows to position themselves. For years the stone and mortar pool was ripped out, along with the bridges and trails, then rebuilt by locals.

Glenwood has plenty of "pay for" amenities developed on nature's resources and managed responsibly and profitably. I always appreciate the messy vitality of a free natural resource, maintained by the public with the support (or non-malfeasance) of county and fed government folk, like air (until it's polluted) and water (until it's depleted and polluted) and public land (until it is given over to private interest). That messy vitality is a huge attractant for folk looking to enjoy a real life. They always buy gas, eat at the local restaurants and end up buying a pool pass. If you want trails, let the local biking people at it and you will get trails and more messy vitality.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale