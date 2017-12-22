Letter: Ensure Glenwood’s future is inclusive

All people, ideas, and needs that are not heard, are often overlooked and/or ignored. Leslie Bethel, heading the DDA, has a challenge, compounded by the responsibility of inclusiveness (not enough motivation to log on to http://www.surveymonkey, old-timer).

Glenwood has always been challenged because it was originally built as a resort for Aspen, yet it is a service center separated by rivers. The problem is, it has run out of room.

Glenwood also has two groups of people: The complacent old-timers with homes purchased years ago and newcomers who see themselves as movers and shakers.

Trust that the vision for Glenwood's future includes everyone, all possibilities, and needs, e.g. combining museums, noting unique events like the first rocket-free departure of a lunar astronaut into the great beyond: James Irwin from VVH in August 1991, the notoriety of Doc Holiday's last visit from Leadville, adjusting to future traffic flows, etc.

It's just not a matter of reacting to needs, it's planning for them while taking advantage of, and protecting what Glenwood has. The whole community should participate as fully as possible in making Glenwood even more attractive. It would be to Leslie Bethel's credit.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction