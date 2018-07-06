Letter: Extra check lanes appreciated
July 6, 2018
I understand the extra self check lanes at City Market are necessary. I would rather have the self checks than stand in a long line because several employees may call in (or do not show up) for their shift at any given time. It makes everyone scramble to cover multiple areas in need.
So, yes, thank you City Market for covering the unexpected absence of workers with self checkouts. And thank you for the friendly workers in the aisles who always say hello and ask if I am finding what I need. Makes my day !
Pamela Wittington
Glenwood Springs
