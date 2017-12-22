Letter: ‘Fallen flag’ thanks supporters

Among railroaders and railroad historians the term "fallen flag" is applied to railroad companies that have ceased operation. As of the end of November, the Glenwood Railroad became a fallen flag.

After 14 years of operation in the east end of the Glenwood Springs depot, the Glenwood Railroad Museum has ceased operations and closed its doors, the first fatality resulting from the failure of the Historic Garfield County ballot question in last month's election.

As we go through the final stages of packing up and distributing the collections of the museum, we pause to thank the many supporters who made the museum possible over the years. Beginning in 1999, a number of people came together to move the Glenwood Railroad Museum from an idea to reality.

It took volunteers working with donated materials the better part of three years to clean and restore the space so that a museum could be housed there. Still others helped develop the many exhibits and build the G-Scale layout that was the centerpiece of the museum. Over the years a number of individuals helped staff and operate the museum, hosting visitors from the community as well as from out of town.

To the many individuals, organizations and businesses who over the years have supported the Glenwood Railroad Museum with your contributions of time, money and materials, we thank you for your support.

To the many visitors who allowed us to share our passion for railroads and railroad history, thank you for the opportunity to be a part of your lives.

To the teachers who took the time to arrange school visits so their students could learn about the role of railroads in Colorado's history, thank you for including us in your lesson plans.

To the families who brought their children to the museum so they could experience the wonder of toy trains and model railroads, thank you for allowing us the opportunity to share in their excitement.

Pat Thrasher

President, Glenwood Railroad Museum