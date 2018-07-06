Letter: Farewell Tom Baker

As a resident of New Castle, I have had the distinct pleasure of working with the soon to retire town manager, Tom Baker.

I started the New Castle Garden Club 10 years ago and with the River Center's contribution of the land, and a grant provided by Live-Well, and the town's labor the garden club created a large organic garden to provide fresh vegetables and herbs to recipients of Lift-Up.

It has been a labor of love and we owe so much to Tom Baker who never said "No we can't do that!" We can and we did and we owe so much to his vision and positive attitude. We are so grateful for his contributions to our community, we wish him well in his retirement and will cherish him and miss him.

Mary L. Johnson, president

New Castle Garden Club members