Letter: For Diane Mitsch Bush

Why elect Diane Mitsch Bush to run against Scott Tipton in 2018? If you've met Diane, as I have, you know she's smart, she's tough, and she's also able to get things done. She supports universal healthcare with a "Champion" rating from the Colorado Foundation of Universal Healthcare. She's taken the No Fossil Fuel Pledge. She works for public education, environmental protection, and economic equality for all. She's been named Legislator of the Year by the Trucker's Union, the Rocky Mountain Farmer's Union, the Colorado Livestock Association, and Conservation Colorado.

That's an admirable cross-section of Congressional District 3. She's been endorsed by former Gov. Bill Ritter, Colorado AFL-CIO, and the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Union, among others. She's a principled representative who has stood up to the NRA, the oil and gas lobby, and will stand up against the Trump agenda. She's also a skilled legislator with the experience to gets things done the moment she steps into office.

Some try to imply that after five consecutive wins for public office as a two-term county commissioner and three-term State House Representative, Diane is a career politician. In fact, Diane is a career public servant.

She's not running for her family, she's running for you and me. We need to vote for the candidate who has proven her ability to win, has proven her dedication to the democratic process, has proven her service to her constituents, and who is the only candidate who can unseat Tipton in CD3.

Chuck Tidd

Moffat