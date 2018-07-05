Letter: Give it a rest, SkiCo!
July 5, 2018
While Basalt and El Jebel burn and hundreds of homeowners in our valley wonder about the fate of their homes and belongings, Ski Co keeps trucking along. I just received an email on July 5 from them advertising numerous fun events at Aspen and Snowmass while our valley burns.
Upon calling to complain about this ill-timed email, I was told they are "fully operational" (in spite of the fires). How wonderful that Ski Co can still make money while this tragedy unfolds. I am disappointed in Ski Co's response or lack thereof during our valleys time of need. It shows their desire to disconnect from the residents of the valley and to continue to dismiss us as "down valley trash." I guess some things never change.
Katie Mosquera
Glenwood Springs
