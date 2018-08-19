Letter: Handled with compassion

Letter: Handled with compassionAugust 19, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) August 19, 2018Big shout out to Thomas Moser with our Sheriffs Dept. and Dan Cacho with Parks and Wildlife – helping out with a difficult situation with compassion and professionalism! Thank you!Christine SullivanGlenwood Springs Share Tweet Trending In: Letter To The EditorLetter: Out of Glenwood characterLetter: Handled with compassionLetter: Asking friends, family for donationsLetter: Mitchell Creek TrailLETTER: Birds of a featherTrending SitewideNew Castle police officer charged with harassmentMeet one of Rifle’s true originals, Paul BernklauSuspect charged in Rifle attempted child abductionTruck bursts into flames Thursday morning, closing I-70 westbound