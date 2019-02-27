Letter: Hershey, Willman are committed to Glenwood and its citizens

As a Glenwood resident for more than 40 years, I am delighted to see that Tony Hershey and Charlie Willman are seeking seats on our city council. Through my years of involvement with our community and its government, I have come to know both very well and have always been impressed with their commitment to Glenwood and its citizens and their willingness to devote their time, intellect and energy to making it a wonderful place within which to live and work. Tony and Charlie are longtime residents with a real history of involvement in the community. Both will bring true knowledge of the needs and desires of our citizens to the Council while neither will be indebted to special interests.

In my opinion, we could have no more qualified, knowledgeable, or dedicated representatives and I urge everyone to vote for Tony Hershey as an at large representative and those in Ward 3 to cast their vote for Charlie Willman.

Bruce Christensen,

Glenwood Springs