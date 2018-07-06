Letter: High-tech shopping kudos

Regarding City Market's latest technology with their scan, bag and go I want to give City Market a huge high five! Thank you for stationing an associate at the entrance to invite people to check it out and show how easy it is to use.

And, one of the nicest things about it is I can make that choice when I go in to use it or not.

One of the things that make City Market stand out from any business in town is that their level of customer service is off the chart. They are friendly, helpful and always greet you with a smile. I don't think the fancy, high tech equipment will ever replace the superior customer service that City Market delivers.

Dorothy Howard

Glenwood Springs