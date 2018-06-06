Letter: Hotel Colorado is in good hands
Glenwood should be assured the Hotel Colorado remains in the hands of respectful owners. The iconic landmark is somewhat diminished in predominance from the reconfiguration of the Grand Avenue Bridge to the reconnoitering of the Glenwood Hot Springs.
Wish the new owners the best in upgrading and integrating the hotel into Glenwood's ongoing legacy, along with Glenwood Hot Springs.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
