Letter: It doesn’t take a liberal

Regarding Mr. Kriz slur against "liberal" letter writers. Mr. Kriz, despising, disliking or other similar sentiments regarding Donald Trump are not the sole domain of liberals. I for one found him to be a spoiled little rich boy when he first became a media darling and my opinion has not changed. Today we know him to be a pathological liar, profane, sophomoric in his tweeting, vane, insecure, spiteful and manipulative. He expects those around him to perpetuate his lies and misguided beliefs such as voter fraud, inauguration numbers and birth certificates. Hearing his supporters point to his business acumen becomes tiresome as they obviously have no idea of his business history. Long before his bankruptcies his father bailed him out of several other financial messes. He and his father even broke the law when his father gave him an illegal loan to make an interest payment on his Atlantic City casino. He failed as an airline owner, a casino owner and a luxury hotel owner. He lied about his grades at Wharton business school. A federal judge found him incompetent to run his own business and put a trustee in charge. Donald Trump hates the judiciary even though his sister is a Federal Judge. Trump denigrates the FBI and mothers of fallen soldiers. Go to Atlantic City and ask small business owners and former employees how they feel about the man that said "I made lots of money there".

It doesn't take a "liberal" to find fault with the man.

As far as vitriol goes Mr. Kriz, Donald Trump by his words and actions owns the word.

Marco Diaz

Redstone