Letter: Let’s not breed terror

If we truly abhor the thought of ripping children away from families so desperate to leave the brutal violence of their home, that they took their whole family on a long traumatizing journey. Then perhaps the U.S. could do something to help.

We could stop placing and supporting brutal dictators in Central America. We could stop teaching their generals, at the School of the Americas, how to brutalize protestors, because the street gangs are copying their tactics. By not making their home countries intolerable, the people will be happy to live in the homes they love. Terrorizing traumatized people is how we make terrorists in the Middle East; must we make terrorists here also?

John Hoffmann

Carbondale