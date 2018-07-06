Letter: Parties not perfect

I am a Christian, then a Democrat. I am not a Democrat "right or wrong." In other words, the Democratic Party is not perfect, despite the obvious flaws in the Republican Party. Call these parties by any other name, they all have a "symbiotic" relationship. In other words, despite their differences, they're in it together.

Typical of the thought of the day in 1862, General George B. McClellan, head of the military, wrote that Lincoln was "nothing more than a well-meaning baboon." Kinda like Trump?

In Lincoln's day, it was the Union… bumped up to doing away with slavery. Today it is the democracy… bumped up beyond "free speech" to dialogue. That is what Trump has done. He has brought people "out." That's just what the world needs.

Now you know how Lincoln's detractors felt.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction