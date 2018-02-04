Letter: Police in a small town

There are many wonderful reasons we live in Glenwood. An example, as I was driving home today, there was a policeman driving down Donegan. I have had a question about the correct way to turn right from the bridge to Sixth, so I put my arm out and waved the officer down to ask him. Officer Slater answered my question, was so polite, sincere and helpful. Would this happen in a large city? Maybe, not likely. Just one good reason to live here. Thank you Glenwood Police Department.

Deb Onorofskie

Glenwood Springs

P.S. For all my neighbors that passed me while I was talking to the officer, no I wasn't speeding and I didn't get a ticket.