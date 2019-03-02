Letter: Short-term refrain from oil and gas development only a partial win

Short-term refrain from oil and gas development only a partial win

I have been a hunter in the Thompson Divide area for most of my adult life. I can only praise all the people, groups and government entities that have worked so hard to protect this wonderful deer and elk habitat that I love.

Three times the Garfield County commissioners joined the effort to protect this special place by affirming and re-affirming the mission of the Thompson Divide Coalition. By joining their support with the overwhelming support of the citizens of Garfield and Pitkin counties, the effort paid off. The Thompson Divide is protected, for now.

However, a short-term refrain from the damage that can be done to such a pristine environment by oil and gas development is only a partial win. I must ask all involved (and especially the Garfield County commissioners) to not give up their support until permanent federal withdrawal of this area is achieved.

Chuck Ogilby

Avalanche Ranch