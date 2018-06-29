Letter to the editor: Democrats must regain control

Vladimir Putin's Russia is not much different from the America envisioned by Donald Trump and his high-end backers. It is an economy and nation controlled by monied interests. i.e. wealthy oligarchs, and we can be certain that the Supreme Court will be fully (5-4 for now) in support of this Libertarian/Ayn Rand concept of small government and unregulated enterprise. The deck is loaded against Abraham Lincoln's "government of the people." Regaining control of the House and Senate is now the only antidote to this turn of injustice to the majority of Americans.

Robert Porath

Boulder