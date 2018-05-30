Letter to the editor: Low water, no fun

Decreased snowpack in Colorado due to a warming climate adversely impacts all of its residents. We depend on snowpack for runoff to feed our waterways and provide for Colorado's booming tourism industry.

Low snowpack and insufficient runoff cheats Coloradans and tourists out of quality winter and summer entertainment. Hitting the slopes or using our lakes and rivers is so much less enjoyable when ski seasons are cut short, access to rapids is limited, and fresh-water fishing is restricted. Acting on climate change is crucial to the outdoor recreation industry and to recreationalists alike.

I urge Rep. Scott Tipton to take ambitious climate action, like supporting the Clean Power Plan or Clean Car Standards, in order to preserve Colorado's natural areas and the spaces that make Colorado such a fun place to live.

Awbrey Leigh Moffett

Fairplay