Letter: Trash on the other side of the fence

I guess the old adage "the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence" can be conversely applied as "the trash on the other side of the fence is worse than mine."

I am amazed and amused that Mr. Beckley is more concerned about the trash and illegal dumping in my neighborhood, South Canyon, than he is about the rubbish on Transfer Trail, which, I believe, is clearly his neighborhood.

Sorry, the residential trash patrol of South Canyon will try to do a better job in the future, but don't expect too much as we have no funding or governmental support and have to rely totally on volunteers.

Charlotte Hood

Glenwood Springs