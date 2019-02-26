Letter: Using existing street tax, squeezing budget are not real solutions

Many years of postponed decisions means that we live in a town with failing streets. Many must be totally rebuilt. Voters will decide during the forthcoming municipal election whether to enact a temporary 0.75-cent increase in our retail sales tax to support $56 million in critical construction needs. This new tax cannot go toward new streets and will go away when the work is complete. According to our Chamber, 73 percent of retail taxes are now paid by individuals living outside of our city limits. For a family of four living residing in city limits and making Glenwood's median household income, the impact would be an increase of $87.15 in retail sales tax annually, $7.26 each month, or about 24 cents each day.

I don't like increased taxes, but I can say as a city councilor that the city has been fully transparent about all costs. A third-party engineering analysis of all city streets and a full examination of all alternatives fueled the council's unanimous vote to refer this issue to voters. Full construction schedules and a map all city streets showing the year that they're scheduled for construction can be found on this citizen website: fixourstreetsnow.org

Several opposing letters to the editor essentially make two arguments: (1) the city should simply use the existing 0.5-cent street tax to reconstruct our streets, and (2) the $56 million can be found by squeezing the city's budget harder. Both arguments are insufficient to turn back the health of our streets and quality of life for our neighborhoods. The existing street tax generates about $2.5 million annually. If these revenues were directed solely to reconstruction — meaning that no other routine street expenses could be undertaken including snow removal, pot hole repair, street sweeping, etc. — it would take more than 22 years to fully meet the construction schedule while likely doubling the total dollars required. Squeezing the city budget also has a common-sense limit. In 2018, for example, the city generated about $17.3 million in general fund revenue. To meet $56 million street needs would require diverting one-third of these revenues (or $5.6 million each year for ten years). The result would require cutting or eliminating current levels of city service. If either of these arguments held water, we wouldn't need an election.

Rick Voorhees

Glenwood Springs