Letter: Vote for your best interests

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan sent out a tweet in the last few days, "A secretary at a public high school in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, said she was pleasantly surprised her pay went up $1.50 a week. She didn't think her pay would go up at all, let alone this soon. That adds up to $78 a year, which she said will more than cover her Costco membership for the year."

How great she made an extra $78 in her paycheck for the year. Joe Kennedy III, tweeted back, "Meanwhile the wealthiest 0.1% of Americans receive an extra ~ $3,000 per week." Think about it, $3,000 per week compared to $1.50 per week. Compared to the Koch brothers who will receive a tax cut of 26 million per week the rest of aren't getting peanuts. Paul Ryan realized how insane his tweet was and deleted it.

Scott Tipton, CD3 congressman in Colorado, also voted for the tax cut for all Coloradans, thinking it would be a windfall for his constituents. We need new leadership in the House and with our CD3 representative. Karl Hanlon and Diane Mitch Bush are ready, willing and able to represent you. We are the 99 percent. Let's get out the vote in November and do our part to get representative government.

Renee McCullough

Glenwood Springs