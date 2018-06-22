Letter: Whatever happened to objectivity?

I was reading a fairytale that stated that there was a time when reporters told the truth, were objective, and attempted to hide their personal views when writing or broadcasting a news story. But reality hit hard when I picked up the Glenwood Progressive Liberal Caller Non-Independent.

The story stated "As the immigration debate has evolved from that of Dreamers wanting their fair shot at the American Dream to sobbing children being separated from their parents under President Trump's "zero tolerance" policy."

If [the reporter] were one of those old fashion reporters that actually did research, two things would have happened.

First, the current editor — who makes the previous editor look like a conservative — would have not allowed the story to run because the facts show a different picture. The facts are, "The policy of prosecuting immigrants for crossing the border illegally has been in place for multiple administrations. The Obama administration prosecuted half a million illegal immigrants and similarly separated families in the process. So did the Bush administration."

He may also have learned that "personal accounts from immigration lawyers tell a tale of Obama being equally concerned about unaccompanied minors traveling to the border and wanting to create a deterrent." He would have also noticed photos taken in 2014, which was during the Obama era, of border detention facilities that look nearly identical to the ones taken today.

To see for yourself, you can do research that the PI felt wasn't needed and search Bing for "Photos by John Moore and Eric Gay immigration facilities 2014." In those photos you will see the Obama administration kept people in cages with foil emergency blankets to be used when sleeping on the floor.

The best part is that the very day the progressive hand puppets in the local media ran their story, their worst nightmare occurred. Donald Trump signed an executive order to stop separations, and this is the last thing the liberals really wanted.

Doug Meyers

Glenwood Springs