Letter: Sarah Huckabee Sanders solid spin doctor

Regardless of one's political views, it's hard not to admire the exceptional manner in which White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders executes the duties of her office. She's unquestionably loyal, fearless, unflappable, solid as a rock and tough as nails. Her masterful performance in front of the press corps is terrifyingly awe-inspiring. She is the perfect foil to the president's archenemy, the "Lugenpresse."

Kudos Ms. Sanders, keep up the good work and keep being your badass self. And, please, consider using your substantial powers for good rather than evil.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs