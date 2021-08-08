Monday letter: require college vaccinations

Require college vaccinations

As the new school year approaches and the number of COVID-19 cases increases locally and worldwide, the inconsistent policies among the higher education institutions, specifically Colorado Mountain College, are alarming.

Students, staff and faculty should be guaranteed each campus is doing everything possible to ensure the delta variant is not circulated at their campus as well as our communities. The mountain communities where CMC’s campuses are located attract students from around the country as well as the local population.

I would hope CMC would adopt the same policy as other institutions in our state, such as CC, CSU, DU, Fort Lewis and University of Colorado. The policy to require all faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated prior to the first day of class is based on science and helps protect all people from getting sick.

CMC should do everything possible to keep their teachers, staff and students (and their families) healthy throughout the school year. This policy would also benefit our local communities.

We are all doing our part, and it would be proactive for CMC to require vaccinations and be part of the solution and not contribute to the “unvaccinated pandemic.”

Julie Kleban

Snowmass