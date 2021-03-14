Monday letters: Ask a vet, Francisco, Kaup, climate change, help Joe Donovan

Simply ask a veteran

As a military veteran, I frequently wear a cap displaying the word “Army.” This item occasionally attracts “Thank you for your service” statements from sales personnel, repairmen, etc. These expressions of gratitude from strangers are much appreciated and are certainly more welcome than the spit and accusations of being “baby killers” that met many of us as we returned from Vietnam.

After 28 years in uniform, I put down roots, and my wife and I have now lived in Glenwood Springs for over 20 years. We have belonged to book clubs and discussion groups, I have taught courses at CMC, and as an ordained minister, she has hosted retreats at our home and led services in several local churches.

Many of the people we have come to know in these places also thank us for our service, and while those statements are appreciated, it is interesting that they are frequently offered by people who have now known us for a long time — yet, in spite of our interactions with them over those years, they still have no idea about the “service” for which they are offering an expression of gratitude — where or when it took place, what it involved, what we discovered about the people who lived in places where we were stationed, etc.

It isn’t difficult to learn a bit about where and when people served, what they did and their best memories about the places where they spent time (you may be surprised that, in our case, many of our most memorable assignments took place right here in the United States — no jungles, no booby traps, no shooting — just interesting things going on in memorable surroundings).

To learn about someone’s service, you simply ask — hopefully in a place that will lend itself to a few minutes of conversation. Those who prefer not to revisit their stories will tell you. The rest of us will appreciate that you want to know more about us than the fact that, at one time in our past, we wore a uniform.

John L Palmer

Glenwood Springs

The Francisco incident

Notice that it’s not the crime, but the cover-up. Likewise, being stopped by the police does not warrant resistance unless it’s a crime in progress. Guilty or not, submit. You can have your day in court.

Authorities are just trying to put the incident into context. Resisting implies guilt. At the very least, disrespect for authority.

The motivation for resistance may be linked to popular culture, so changing the narrative about the incident works for the victim and against authorities — the foundation of society.

It’s a power play. It also begs the question: What specifically prompted the police to become involved? And was a call to the police necessary?

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction

Voting for Kaup

I am voting to re-elect Shelley Kaup for councilor at large, because she has the right experience to lead Glenwood Springs.

She is a studied and thoughtful member of City Council, effectively bringing government, business and community together on the important issues facing Glenwood Springs. She is a fiscal conservative, always searching to provide solutions that stay within a healthy balanced budget for the city.

Shelley and her husband have had an engineering firm here for the past 25 years, so she understands the challenges of running a small business. She believes a healthy business community strengthens the entire community.

Most importantly, Shelley loves Glenwood Springs and the quality of life we have here. She is a committed environmental steward, having an advanced degree in sustainable engineering, and will work to protect the air, land and water in our valley. She will foster initiatives that lead to good jobs, good schools, and decent housing for all income levels.

So please vote, and join us in re-electing Shelley.

Lori Fairbanks

Glenwood Springs

Water and climate change

Mr. Whiting manages to write his entire column discussing water issues, March 5 in his “Personal Responsibility” space, without mentioning climate change. When he says the drought cause “is irrelevant because any solution is long-term,” he is defying logic. When you discuss a problem, it is important to discuss its cause.

Personal responsibility includes responsibility for the human causes of climate change. We will all be forced to deal with drought caused by climate change, and many of us understand that our personal lifestyle, along with voting for governmental environmental regulation of industrial economic ravishment of our environment, is true personal responsibility. Denial of this warps otherwise intelligent discussion.

Barb Coddington

Glenwood Springs

Help for Joe Donovan

Joe Donovan (76 years old) was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer metastasized to bone cancer in July 2020. In the past nine months, he has experienced surgery to remove two cancerous tumors from his spine behind his heart, ongoing standard cancer therapy (chemo shots and pill medication, physical therapy, COVID-19 quarantine and more physical therapy).

In the last 14 years, Joe has lost a daughter to breast cancer, a son to a tragic death, a wife to a blood infection, a sister to cancer and a close friend to prostate cancer.

I am a friend (Joe has been my accountant for 25 years). I desperately want to get him the care that will help him rather than kill him.

I am developing a GoFundMe site to help defer Joe’s medical expenses. His experience has already cost in excess of $500,000.

Please help with a small donation: www.

gofundme.com/manage/help-joseph-w-

donovan-5-to-thrive-alive/donations.

Michael E. White

Carbondale