Monday letters: centrists, growth in Glenwood

Centrists are likely extinct

This letter is responding to Mark Hillman’s recent column, “How I Came to Respect Centrists” (April 14). With all due respect to Mr. Hillman, I find his discussions of working relationships in legislatures and Congress old-school politics. While I agree with much of what Mr. Hillman said, this discussion is no longer relevant. Since the Democrats and Republicans are so entrenched in their party politics, I doubt if there are any centrists left. The days of Democrats and Republicans working with each other are gone.

Mr. Hillman may be speaking a language of politics that no longer has any relevance to the voting population today, especially with young voters. The younger generations do not care about centrists or either of these parties. According to several polls in recent years, about 50% of millennials and the younger generation have registered as independent voters.

Overall, there are many more signs that the American people are disgusted with the Democratic and Republican parties. Since the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill, thousands of voters are leaving the two parties. According to a recent article in The New York Times, the newspaper conducted a poll that indicated that 140,000 voters left the Republican party within a few weeks after the attack. In addition, 79,000 voters left the Democratic Party during this same period. This article and others indicate that many of these voters registered as independents.

This exit trend will continue in the coming months and years as millions of Americans begin to reject the hate and division caused by the Democratic and Republican parties. Look at Colorado, where 42% of the registered voters are now independents. Nationally, the number of registered independents recently hit 50% (Gallup).

As long as these two parties control the ballot box and write voter suppression election laws, they will continue to stifle any form of democracy in order to protect their parties.

Randy Fricke,

co-chair, National Election Reform Committee and co-founder,

Western Colorado Independent Voters

New Castle

‘Limits on growth are possible’ in Glenwood Springs

Don Gillespie has reminded us that we must spread our attention to all the different “growths” that are spreading in Glenwood Springs menacing our safety, resources and infrastructure and lifestyle. Growth never pays its way after the money is in someone’s pocket, so economic arguments don’t fly.

The confluence area is a precious bit of riverside open space that we must not allow our pro-growth council to sell or, partnered with developers, to change. Developers will draw plans and keep drawing plans and sending representatives to council meetings until members and Debra Figueroa see their compromise. There should be no compromise when it comes to the riverside area. We need this lovely area as access for all of Glenwood. Have you been to Two Rivers lately? It is well used by picnickers and people walking the paths. The day I was there, I had two sets of tourists ask directions, proving use by visitors. If developers want to be close to the river, they can dream up something for the Safeway property. It seems our representatives are OK with dangerous locations and unsustainable resource promises and are blind to diminishing quality of life, not to mention the potential of property they have to expand park space.

We and council have to plan for climate change, which is coming down like a hammer. The water situation is not fluid. It is going rapidly in one direction: toward scarcity. Forest fires are certain. The development in West Glenwood actually endangers lives. Piling cars on narrow roads in an emergency is a real, foreseeable danger.

Limits on growth are possible. The initiative process allows us to get things on the ballot and go around council. When I mention this to most people their eyes glaze over. Based on our last election, we need around 300 signatures to achieve this goal. Please investigate the process, its powers and requirements. We need to think hard about what we want and think hard about how to achieve it. Much like thoughts and prayers, the heartfelt sentiments of our letters must be backed up with action.

Barb Coddington

Glenwood Springs