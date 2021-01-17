Monday letters: impeachment, COVID, inauguration, Boebert

Illegitimate impeachment

In just the past year, Democrats divided us along racial and economic lines, politically weaponized a pandemic and wantonly raped the impeachment process. Twice.

May only naive Biden voters reap what they voted for. After the midterms we can have a legitimate impeachment.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle

Praise ‘Gillespie Street Angels’

In this difficult time of pandemic, incredible financial inequality and a divisive/dysfunctional national government, it is inspiring to discover a well-organized health operation serving the citizens of Pitkin County.

Due to my age, I was among the first to be treated at the Gillespie Street makeshift medical outdoor facility set up on the Aspen Music Tent parking lot. All those wonderful young people working in freezing weather were extremely efficient, polite and well-rehearsed for performing their various duties. Indeed, their performance was just as outstanding and inspiring as any given in the Music Tent during the summer.

Furthermore, their commitment to doing a professional job will save lots of lives. For this reason, I call them “The Gillespie Street Angels.”

I strongly urge health personnel from the other three counties in the Roaring Fork and Crystal valleys (Garfield, Gunnison and Eagle) to get permission to visit the Gillespie Street operation in order to replicate it in their own counties.

Clay Boland Jr.

Carbondale

Fly the flag for inauguration

The inauguration of a president is the visual celebration of our democracy. It’s also a time to reflect on where we are as a country and where we want to be for all of our citizens.

It would be wonderful if we could celebrate the inauguration together, but due to COVID-19 concerns it is not possible. Show your solidarity with our democracy by flying your American flag on Jan. 20.

Cindy Ryman

Glenwood Springs

Big election mistake

Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District has made a serious mistake in electing Lauren Boebert to represent us.

There are rallies now across our district calling for Boebert’s resignation.

Rep. Boebert’s first official act, after taking an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, voted to undermine democracy and incite insurrection.

On (Jan. 6), Boebert objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. She stated on the floor of the House of Representatives, “Madame Speaker, I have constituents outside this building right now, and I promised to be their voice. It is my separate but equal obligation to weigh in on this election and object.”

The Rural Colorado United press release states: “Lauren Boebert has betrayed the American people and is a conspirator in the insurrection that occurred at Capital Hill on January 6th. As the citizens she represents in Congress, we cannot recall her and we cannot impeach her, but I do not accept that she is fit to represent the people of Colorado District 3 in Congress. We can only hope that her colleagues in Congress expel her.”

We can also be diligent in letting her know, as her constituents, when we disagree with what she calls “representing us.” It’s interesting that she has offices in Pueblo, Durango and Grand Junction but no office in the Roaring Fork or Colorado River Valleys.

Her D.C. contact information is: 202-225-4761 or 1609 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515.

Marlene Manown

Glenwood Springs

Info requested from Rep. Boebert

(Originally addressed Dear Rep. Boebert:)

I am not a resident of the Western Slope, but I am a proud Coloradan who takes pride in what we stand for and how we are portrayed nationally and internationally, and I do contribute to your salary.

I am a life-long registered independent, voting for the person and their proposals, not their political affiliation. I need information other than parroted conspiracy theories from the FOX network in order to get a clear understanding of your ideas. I need information on the following:

1. You are clearly concerned about our country becoming a socialist nation. Would you please provide us with your proposals to replace Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Obamacare. Please be specific.

2. You supported, by voice and vote, the baseless charge the 2020 presidential election was rigged and a fraud.

Would you promise to provide the citizens of Colorado with documented proof of your allegations and remedies by July 4, 2021? If unable to do so, would you promise to resign from your position on July 5, 2021? It would be the least you could do in order to maintain the integrity of the U. S. House of Representatives and your reputation for honesty. I will be checking in with the Post Independent on a weekly basis to get updates on your progress.

Respectfully yours,

Eric Reno

Fort Collins

P.S. Would you please park the gun. It’s not a good look for you, and I am tired of answering calls from folks across the nation, laughing first and then asking me how you got elected.