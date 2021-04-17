Runaway development in Glenwood Springs
We are so angry about what has been going on with developments the last few years. Small-town character is basically gone. For what is left, we need to stop developments and like a business, take stock and inventory When we do this inventory, we will see what we have and later what we need.
To most of us, we are at the critical point of no return. The further on this path we go, the worse it gets.
Glenwood has always been a very special place. All the amenities we have are at least world class. Then why are we trying to choke ourselves to death?
Our job is not to provide high-density units for the masses. Our job is to take care of the safety and welfare of our residents. Our job is to take care of our very special home. Please.
Michael Hoban
Glenwood Springs
