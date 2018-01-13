Letter: To whom it may concern at BLM

DO NOT GRANT ANY NEW OIL AND GAS LEASES ON PUBLIC LANDS IN COLORADO. I am extremely upset that the BLM would grant 63 new gas and oil wells on our public lands just north of Interstate 70 at Rulison.

The damage being done by oil and gas extraction to our lands, our ground water, and ultimately to our human health and that of our livestock is appalling.

I had some friends who had a small property near Rulison. I would see them at local rodeos, when I was competing in team roping with my then-husband. This was quite a long time ago, however, one summer I asked them how things were going. They said that things were great. They had sold part of their property for oil and gas development, then they decided to drill on the part of their ranch themselves for more profit. They said they had plenty of money and they were happy. I then asked them how their ranch was doing.

Their answer: "Oh, we don't live there anymore. It's not the same. We don't want to drink the water, or take any chances with our health."

Please don't destroy more of our public lands, air and water for short sighted, immediate gratification of greed for the dying oil and gas industry.

Clean energy collective has a solar array at the Rifle Airport. This is the type of green, clean energy that I support. BLM can work with Green Energy to make a better deal for a better future.

Recommended Stories For You

DO THE RIGHT THING. DO NOT GRANT ANY NEW OIL AND GAS LEASES ON PUBLIC LANDS IN COLORADO, specifically the 63 new leases under consideration near Rulison. PARTNER WITH GREEN ENERGY FOR A BETTER FUTURE.

Holly McLain

Carbondale