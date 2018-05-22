Letter: Too many regs

July 4th was intended to be a day to celebrate our freedom. Now it has come to a place where the only freedom is the government, at all levels, taking away our freedoms. Maybe we should fly the flag upside down and declare the 4th a day of mourning.

We at Apple Tree started a public fireworks display in 1976, and have gone for years without a problem. Now we have to have an approved and licensed storage for the fireworks, a pyro-technician license and approval of the fire department.

Liberty Classical Academy has been denied a graduation bonfire. I assume the denial is based on historical records of former problems.

We are burdened by all sorts of regulations from the feds, clear down to homeowners associations that can even regulate how many flowerpots you can have in the yard.

As you picnic in your yard on the evening of the 4th, I'm sure you will appreciate that you cannot have a campfire or shoot little fireworks.

I'm not even sure that the so called Colorado River Fire Protection District is legal. We taxpayers didn't get to vote for or against it, and we have to pay for it.

Recommended Stories For You

From a taxpayer's viewpoint, fire departments are highly consumptive and minimally productive. If they picked up highway trash or sprayed weeds, then they could be productive and on the scene when wrecks happen. At this point, they do not generate any money or product.

When it comes to all of the permits and inspection, the honorable thing for the county to do would be to tear down everything that wasn't built with a permit and start over.

Look up the definition of free in an old Websters Dictionary. It will blow your mind. The new definition is: free to cooperate with all government entities or pay a fine and go to jail.

As a rancher we burned ditches, fence line, fields and piles of cuttings at our own discretion. Now you can't roast marshmallows or hot dogs without permission; so much for personal responsibility.

Ross Talbott

New Castle