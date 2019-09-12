Letter: Too much with e-bikes

OK, enough is enough. First we allow e-bikes on paved trails up and down the valley where we who pedal up to ride down. That’s great for commuter purposes and people who just want to get out and get some exercise (pedal assisted e-bikes).

But now some congressman wants to allow them on some federal lands (Interior Order No. 3376 Increasing Recreational Opportunities through the use of electric bikes).

What’s next — allowing them in places of business, etc?

Signed (A concerned dirt trail rider)

Rob Welsh

Glenwood Springs