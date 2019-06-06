Letter: Treat your dog like a family member on hikes

This is such a wonderful dog friendly area. I don’t have one yet but I am amazed at how great it is that everyone has rescued these dogs. My worry is that no one takes water for their dogs on hikes or bike rides. Dogs overheat 10 times faster than people. Their paws get torn up by rocks and their joints are compromised by jumping in and out of cars. The bikers are the biggest offenders because they go down so fast and just assume the dog is keeping up.

Please take a bowl and extra water for your dog and stop every ten minutes to rest and water your dog. To just squirt water in their mouth is not enough their tongues curl backward to scoop water so a deeper bowl is needed. If it is just about your workout, leave your dog home! Also remember dogs age seven years to our one, so even though they have been doing it for years let them curtail their workout as they age.

I always take extra water for your dog, so please let me give them some.

These are your family members, so treat them as you would your children and stop assuming “they are OK.”

Sally Linden,

Glenwood Springs