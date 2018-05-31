Letter: Trip through local time

The first time I saw "Vanishing Point" was after a trolley ride up from the "Tenderloin" district through tunnels in the foggy hills of San Francisco, to a small, unfamiliar theater. It took me back home to Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

In a post-Easy Rider era, Vanishing Point is its counterpoint. Yes, the Easy Rider style odyssey ends in a fatal crash (filmed just down the road in Cisco, Utah), but the cool part is the time-travel trip through the Glenwood Canyon before the interstate was completed.

So, when TCM recently broadcast "Vanishing Point," it was poignant on many levels. Take it for what it's worth, if only for the entertainment, and … documentation of a forgotten highway.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction