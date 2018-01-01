Letter: Trump equals Hitler
January 1, 2018
Are you frightened? I am. Please read the following comparison:
Adolf Hitler / Donald Trump
Used racism to rise to power / Uses racism to rise to power
Proposed mass deportations / Proposes mass deportations
Promised to make Germany great again / Promises to make America great again
anti-Jew fascist / anti-Muslim fascist
Blamed Jews for Germany's problems / Blames immigrants for America's problems
Thought Jews should wear special IDs / Thinks Muslims should wear special IDs
Hitler = Trump
Trump has demolished the federal government by choosing people to lead the agencies who are in contempt of the agencies they are in charge of.
Trump is a true narcissist. People who think he is going to change, better start realizing that a narcissist will never change.
If you have been following the news, you would not be shocked to see what Jeff Sessions (U.S. attorney general) is doing to the Justice Department. Trump is trying to control the Justice Department to make it a puppet of him so he can control it. Trump does not understand or care that the Justice Department is not under his personal control and is a separate entity within the federal government.
Are you worried in reading the above comparison between Hitler and Trump? You should be. I have tried to communicate my feelings to our elected representatives but with no success.
Please express your thoughts to Congressman Tipton and Sen. Gardner. Hopefully they will see how their constituents feel about Trump and stand up to him.
Sincerely,
Michael P. Blair
New Castle
