Letter: Trump retires!

I always wondered what G.O.P. stood for. Now I know: "Greedy Old Politicians." They are picking the average Americans clean.

I saw a bumper sticker on Highway 82 that said: "Impeach Trump." That is pretty direct. How about a softer approach like: "Hey Trump, it's not your thing. Retire!"

Trump is up against the Mueller investigation that promises to barbecue him; Porn Queen gate; loss of seats in the Congress this fall; and the fat, little, rocket-man, from North Korea. Trump and Pence are making Kim and his sister look really good.

Trump has already made millions in tax cuts for himself and his family, so get out while you are ahead. When Mueller nails you, Pence can give you a pardon. If things get really hot you could join Edward Snowden in Russia. That is assuming Russia is allowing immigration from the U.S.

Patrick Hunter

Carbondale