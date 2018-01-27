Letter: Trump’s clear and present danger

Donald Trump represents a danger not only to America, but to the entire planet. And I am not speaking here of worsening the climate crisis, which Mr. Fricke last year discussed on these pages: I ask you to consider the ongoing nuclear crisis.

Mr. Trump first made public his misunderstanding of the East-West standoff during the Cold War by claiming in 1986 that he could easily negotiate a treaty with the Soviet Union. He is quoted as saying, "It would take an hour and a half to learn everything there is to learn about missiles … I think I know most of it anyway. You're talking about just getting updated on a situation."

What arrogance wedded with profound ignorance!

In 1990 he mused, "I often think of nuclear war." To clarify this, he stated, "I believe the greatest of all stupidities is people's believing it will never happen, because everybody knows how destructive it will be, so nobody uses weapons. What [expletive] …" And now he actually contemplates starting a nuclear conflict.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, he showed ignorance of the nuclear triad of air, sea and land deliverability, the decades-long bulwark of U.S. nuclear deterrence. He even asked why the U.S. has nukes but doesn't use them. Really?

As commander in chief, he has advocated nuclear proliferation by allies such as Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, without consideration of the response of Iran, China and Russia, to name just a few potential interested parties. And, on July 20 last year, he asked "his generals" to increase the U.S. nuclear arsenal "tenfold," prompting Secretary Tillerson to call him "a [expletive] moron." Sometimes the truth hurts.

Trump is engaged in a schoolyard war of name-calling with "Rocketman" Kim Jong Un of North Korea, a war he cannot win without unleashing his threatened "fire and fury … like the world has never seen," resulting in millions of deaths. This is most worrisome because he is unable to ever accept that he might be seen as a "loser."

The short-term solution now is the hope that rational members of his administration disobey orders from him to launch nuclear missiles. (The Pentagon has prepared contingency plans for a first strike … perhaps a "bloody nose" which will not trigger retaliation.) A better solution is for Congress to take his finger off the nuclear button through immediate legislation. Longer term, as he is demonstrably unfit for office, he must leave … through resignation, by implementation of the 25th Amendment, prosecution for emoluments clause violations, or, as some recent Democratic legislation proposes, through impeachment. Indictment for obstruction of justice, money laundering and/or conspiring with Russia is unlikely before the end of the year, according to the Brookings Institute's "Lawfare."

Unfortunately, the most plausible and practical scenario is that voters remove from office those representatives and senators who act as his lapdogs and decline to take their place as a co-equal branch of government serving the American people.

Your opportunity comes in November: Be sure to vote!

David Schroeder

New Castle