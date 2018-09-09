Letter: Trump’s double standard

Trump lowered the American flag momentarily to half-staff to honor John McCain, but within hours Trump ordered it to be raised to show his disdain for John McCain.

However, Trump was not only being very disrespectful to John McCain, a true American hero, but to all American veterans. Eventually, after being pressured, Trump did lower the flag. Trump's true side was revealed!

Lately, we've seen/heard a lot of about how athletes are being disrespectful to the American flag, anthem, veterans, etc. So, I'm wondering where was the outrage for Trump's disrespect of an American hero and all American veterans? Could it be there's a double standard in our country? Just wondering.

Michael P. Blair

New Castle