Letter: Truth escapes him

"If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything."

— Mark Twain

One sure-fire way for Donald Trump to avoid getting caught in a "perjury trap" if he is interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller is to not perjure himself under oath.

Since this strategy of truthfulness is not realistically feasible or even remotely possible for Trump, he can stop pretending he wants a meeting with Mueller and continue with his all-caps Twitter tirades and obfuscating lying.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs